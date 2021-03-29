Nizamuddin Markaz Reopens Its Doors With Visitors Capped at 50
Centre told the Delhi High Court that 50 people chosen by Waqf board can be permitted to offer prayers.
The Nizamuddin Markaz, famously known as Banglewali Masjid, finally opened for Shab-E-Barat prayers on Sunday , 28 March, after being shut for a year, but not allowing more than 50 visitors at a time, following orders from Delhi High Court.
Rakesh Kumar, a policeman on duty, was reportedly seen sitting next to an iron gate of Alami Markaz on Sunday evening. The policeman was seen verifying the names of the people who were allowed to enter the mosque.
On Wednesday, Centre told the Delhi high Court that 50 people chosen by Waqf board can be permitted to offer prayers at the markaz once the names of those individuals are provided to the SHO of the area.
The markaz was locked after an FIR was lodged against people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in March, 2020 and the subsequent stay of foreigners during the COVID imposed lockdown.
A Tablighi jamaat member who visited the markaz on the occasion of the festival told The Indian Express that the decision is good but more people should have been allowed. “We are happy to obey rules but there should be stricter implementation in gatherings across India during elections, where social distancing is being ignored.”
” The media declared us human bombs when the fact was that people here were trapped like at many other places across the world due to sudden lockdown”, he added.
The submission to permit some individuals to offer prayers were made by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta and advocate Wajeeh Shafiq. The request filed stated that only the mosque would be used and not the madrasa located inside .
(With inputs from Indian Express)
