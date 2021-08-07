Mumbai Gas Leak: 58 Patients, Including 20 Covid-19 Positive, Evacuated

According to media reports, the incident occurred around 11.34 am at building number 148 of the hospital.
A total of 58 patients, 20 of them who were receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus, have been evacuated from Kasturba hospital in Chichpokli area of Mumbai following an LPG gas leak at around noon on Saturday.
According to media reports, the incident occurred around 11.34 am at building number 148 of the hospital.
“These patients have been shifted to another building far off from the affected area. Kasturba hospital has a large complex,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, who looks after the health department.
"As a part of the safety measure, the building was evacuated and the patients were moved to another building in the premises. All of them are stable," he said.
Kishor Ghadigaonkar Assistant Divisional Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said, “This morning somebody was working with a excavation machine near the LPG tank. It is suspected that the JCB touched the tank, causing the leakage.”
Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray who rushed to the spot, said due to the prompt response a potentially major tragedy was averred.
"The situation is under control... The work of controlling the gas leak is underway," he told media persons at the site.
Earlier on 20 July, at least seven people succumbed to burn injuries after leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder triggered fire and explosion inside a room on the outskirts of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city.
