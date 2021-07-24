Mosque Admin Gives Land for Kashi Temple Corridor in Exchange Deal

The Gyanvapi Masjid committee in Varanasi handed over a 1,700 square feet separate plot of land outside Masjid complex to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor project in exchange of another plot.

The plot is located 15 metres outside the mosque complex, and is said to be equal in value to the one it was exchanged for. The land given by the mosque measures 1,700 square feet compared to the 1,000 square feet given to it in exchange.