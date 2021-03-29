Make A Plan to Implement COVID Lockdown: CM Thackeray to Officials

After a surge of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 28 March, directed officials to prepare a plan to implement a lockdown saying that people are not following safety precautions and norms, reported PTI.
“There should not be any kind of confusion among people once a lockdown is announced,” Thackeray said, according to the report, instructing officials to prepare a contingency plan that won’t affect the state’s economy.
The CM held a meeting on Sunday with the COVID task force, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and officials to review the situation in the state, reported NDTV.
Out of the 3.57 lakh isolation beds in the state, more than 1.07 lakh beds are already occupied, with Mumbai and Pune inching towards maximum capacity. Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik have no beds currently available, told officials to the CM, reported The Indian Express.
The CM has been advised to implement a 15-day lockdown at the earliest, within a day or two, to interrupt the chain of transmission of the virus, told officials, added the report.
Maharashtra reported 40,414 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, and the CM’s office announced that from 27 March, a night curfew has been enforced from 8 pm to 7 am, along with a ban on all social gatherings.
Shopping malls will remain shut during the curfew, and play theatres will be closed, with the exception of home delivery of food at night, added the report.
India recorded its biggest surge since October with 312 deaths and 62,714 new cases on Sunday.
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV and The Indian Express)
Published: 29 Mar 2021,10:41 AM IST