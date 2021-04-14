Kumbh Mela: Third And Biggest ‘Shahi Snan’ in Haridwar Today

Despite India’s dire situation amid the COVID-19 surge, devotees took a holy dip again at the Har ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on the occasion of the third 'Shahi Snan' in Kumbh on Wednesday, 14 April.

The first holy bath was held on Sunday on the occasion of Mahashivratri while the second holy bath on Monday reported more than 35 lakh people who performed the ‘Shahi Snan’ in and around the Kumbh Mela area, the police control room said.