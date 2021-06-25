2,000 in Mumbai, 1,000 in Kolkata Given Fake COVID Vaccine Doses

Nearly 2,000 people were inoculated with fake COVID vaccine doses in Mumbai and another 1,000, some disabled, in Kolkata, reported NDTV.

According to the report, Mumbai Police has arrested 10 people, including two doctors at a private hospital, who targeted residents of an upscale housing complex.

“We found out that eight more camps had been organised by this syndicate,” reported NDTV, quoting Vishwas Patil, joint commissioner of police. The police also recovered Rs 1.24 million cash that was “fraudulently obtained" by the accused.

The news of the fake vaccination camp came to light after a housing society in Mumbai’s Kandivali filed a complaint.

Neha Alshi, one of the residents of the Hiranandani Heritage Society, stated, “There are doubts over whether we were actually given Covishield or if it was just glucose or expired/waste vaccine.”