Watch: Patient Shifted on Stretcher Amid Heavy Rains in Kolkata

Sheer apathy was witnessed on the streets of Kolkata amid heavy, incessant rains in the city as well as in several parts of West Bengal.
A patient, was caught on camera being moved from NRS Medical College and Hospital in the heart of the city to another hospital – Students Health Home, which is 10 minutes away. Only that, it was done on a stretcher amid rainfall.
In the viral video, a healthcare worker, holding an umbrella to protect himself, was seen moving a patient on a stretcher. However, there was no shield for the patient.
Following massive outrage after the video went viral, Superintendent of NRS Medical College and Hospital Indira Dey said that patients are always moved in ambulances, irrespective of the distance, and the matter is being probed.
As heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightening, continues to lash Kolkata, many parts of the city are in knee-deep water. Waterlogged roads are posing a serious trouble for commuters.
