Kejriwal Thanks Mamata for Supporting Delhi Over Centre’s NCT Bill

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 18 March, thanked his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for supporting him against the Centre’s bill that gives overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor.
Kejriwal in a tweet also wished Banerjee a “handsome victory” in the upcoming West Bengal polls.
“Thank you Didi for supporting the people of Delhi against the Centre’s unconstitutional step. Anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support this bill. I hope the BJP govt will withdraw it. Please take care of your health. I also pray for your handsome victory in the coming elections,” he tweeted.
Banerjee in a statement said that it was very unfortunate that PM Narendra Modi wants the Lieutenant Governor to have more powers than the elected chief minister.
“I condemn this and I think every democratic citizen of this country will oppose it. I support Arvind Kejriwal and the elected government, but I cannot support a nominated person,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI on Wednesday.
She further said that the GNCTD bill was a surgical strike on the ‘federal structure’ of the Indian Republic that makes a mockery of the letter and spirit of democracy by disempowering the Delhi government.
She also said that the bill violated the unambiguous verdict by a five-judge Supreme Court bench in 2018, which had upheld the pre-eminence of Delhi’s elected government in all matters other than police, public order or land.
The bill also makes it compulsory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the LG before going ahead with any executive action.
(With inputs from PTI)
