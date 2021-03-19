Kejriwal Thanks Mamata for Supporting Delhi Over Centre’s NCT Bill

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 18 March, thanked his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for supporting him against the Centre’s bill that gives overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor.

Kejriwal in a tweet also wished Banerjee a “handsome victory” in the upcoming West Bengal polls.

“Thank you Didi for supporting the people of Delhi against the Centre’s unconstitutional step. Anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support this bill. I hope the BJP govt will withdraw it. Please take care of your health. I also pray for your handsome victory in the coming elections,” he tweeted.