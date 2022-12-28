Japan Records Highest-Ever COVID-19 Deaths in a Day – What We Know

The health ministry of Japan on Wednesday, 28 December, recorded 415 COVID-19 deaths, marking the highest ever daily deaths due to the virus in the island nation.

Amid fears of a new wave, Japan also reported 216,219 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday – a four percent increase from the previous week – indicated a report by Reuters.

The big picture: However, the COVID rules in China, which is said to be witnessing a surge in cases, are being eased. China on Wednesday, announced that passport applications for international travel would resume in January.