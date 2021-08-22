If Pak Uses Gun to Shut J&K, What’s Wrong to Counter With a Stick: L-G Sinha

“Whenever J&K is spoken about, it is said it is backward and underdeveloped. It’s important to understand J&K in the right context. J&K has a population of 1.25-1.30 crore. Last year the Budget for Jammu and Kashmir was Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Now let’s take Bihar and UP, also considered backward. Against a population of around 12 crore, Bihar has a budget of Rs 2.18 lakh crore. UP has a population of 23 crore and a budget of Rs 5.5 lakh crore. So per capita allocation in Jammu and Kashmir is nine to ten times of these states. And this has been the case since independence,” Sinha said.

He said that the mentality that students, who have done M Tech, are awaiting governments jobs need to change. Speaking about the administration's work in creating self-employment, he said, “There are 4,295 panchayats. We estimated there would be 10,000 candidates. But it has gone up to 20,000. Everyone got a loan of Rs 10 lakh. Now we have a target of 50,000 candidates for this year." He acknowledged that the state had to be better at being able to provide power to its people throughout the day.