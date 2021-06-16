Israel Launches Air Strikes on Gaza, a Month After the 11-Day War

Days after the forming of its new government, Israel launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, 16 June – a month after it’s ravaging 11-day war on Gaza – in response to incendiary balloons mounted from the Palestinian region.

As per the Israeli military, the air strikes were carried out in armed compounds of Gaza City, Reuters reported.

Khan Younis, a city in south of Gaza Strip, was "ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza,” the military said further.