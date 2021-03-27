India Chalks Out 4-Point Plan After Suez Canal Blockage: Report 

A four-point plan has been chalked out in a meeting convened by the logistics division, Ministry of Commerce to deal with the situation arising from the blockage of Suez Canal, the government said on Friday, 26 March, reported PTI.

A meeting chaired by Special Secretary (Logistics) Pawan Agarwal was organised to discuss the prioritisation of cargo, freight rates, advisory to ports and re-routing of ships and was attended by representative from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, ADG Shipping, Container Shipping Lines Association (CSLA) and Federation of Indian Export Organisations.

Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) will jointly identify the perishable cargo for priority movement and work with the shipping lines in the same regard, according to the report.