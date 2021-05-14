In Photos: Eid-Ul-Fitr Festivities Around The Country
Celebrations around the country were a low-key affair in light of several states having a lockdown.
The Quint
Hot News
Published:
Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occasion of Eid Ul-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Friday, May 14, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Muslims across the World celebrate and offer special prayers thanking God at the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting.
Celebrations around the country were a low-key affair in light of several states having a lockdown, and India experiences a second wave of the COVID pandemic.
Muslim devotees greet each other on the occassion of Eid-ul-Fitr, near Jama Masjid in Nagpur, FrIday, May 14, 2021. Kashmir Valley celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr amid COVID crisis. The celebrations were a low-key affair with people offering prayers at local mosques.Prayer gatherings in Jammu and Kashmir were small and people offered prayers while adhering social distancing norms in view of the COVID pandemic.Muslims offer prayers next to the graves of their relatives on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, at a graveyard in Ahmedabad, Friday, May 14, 2021. Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Friday, May 14, 2021. Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan, during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown, at their residence in Ajmer, Friday, May 14, 2021.Eid celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir, were a low-key affair in view of the pandemic. Eid celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir, were a low-key affair in view of the pandemic. Before that, Eid-ul-Azha prayers in 2019 could not be offered in Kashmir as authorities had imposed a strict curfew in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu andKashmir into Union territories.Eid celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir, were a low-key affair in view of the pandemic. Police, at many places, asked the mosque management committees not to use loudspeakers and to conclude the prayers quickly.