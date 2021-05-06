Gujarat Cops Nab 46 for Religious Procession to ‘Eradicate COVID’

The procession was taken out on Wednesday under the belief that pouring water on the local temple deity would cure the pandemic.

Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Rana told PTI, noting, “After being alerted about the incident, we arrested 46 men involved in the procession.”

The video footage, which shows the large congregation moving without wearing masks, with the women holding pots on their heads, and the men leading the procession beating the drums has gone viral on social media.