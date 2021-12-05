Ghulam Nabi Denies Forming a Party, Says 'Nobody Knows What Will Happen Next'

As speculations continue to surround Ghulam Nabi Azad regarding his intentions of forming a new political party in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), he said he has no such plans but future is uncertain.
"No one can say what will happen next in politics, like no one knows when he will die," he told NDTV. He added further:
These speculations, rose because of Azad's meetings and rallies across J&K. However, he said that these are only to revive political activities in the state recently ripped off of its statehood.
He in fact wanted to quit politics but continued for his supporters, and after the recent events in J&K he felt the need for revival in parties. "So I found a window and started these activities, thankfully other parties are doing it now. We started and woke them up as well,'' Azad told NDTV.
Azad also said that the Congress party has become less accepting in today's time, unlike what it was under the leadership of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. He said that no one challenges the leadership now and if someone does, it is seen as offensive.
Ghulam Nabi Azad is a leader of the group of Congress dissidents who were a part of the party for a long time but now believe that it needs to change its leadership and transform its political strategies.
Commenting on the absence of J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir he said he has a habit of working more, which might be difficult to match: "I don't move like a tortoise. I move with speed."
