Ghulam Nabi Denies Forming a Party, Says 'Nobody Knows What Will Happen Next'

These speculations, rose because of Azad's meetings and rallies across J&K. However, he said that these are only to revive political activities in the state recently ripped off of its statehood.

He in fact wanted to quit politics but continued for his supporters, and after the recent events in J&K he felt the need for revival in parties. "So I found a window and started these activities, thankfully other parties are doing it now. We started and woke them up as well,'' Azad told NDTV.

Azad also said that the Congress party has become less accepting in today's time, unlike what it was under the leadership of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. He said that no one challenges the leadership now and if someone does, it is seen as offensive.