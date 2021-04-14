EC Orders Repoll in Booth 92 in TN’s Velachery, Voting on 17 April

In an order addressed to the returning officer of Velachery, the Election Commission said, “[O]n the basis of report of the returning officer, observers and after taking all materials circumstances into account, the Commission hereby declares under of Sections 58 (1(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on 6 April, 2021 (Tuesday) at polling No 92 of 26-Velacherry Assembly constituency to be void and appoints 17 April, 2021 (Saturday) as the date and fixes the hours from 7.00 A.M. to 7.00 P.M. for taking a fresh poll.”

The order said that the polls will be conducted based on the instructions provided by the Commission in the hand book for returning officers.The EC requested the officials to publicise the information in the polling areas and to inform the contesting candidates through a written note. The Commission requested that adequate security at the polling stations be enforced for a free, fair and peaceful conduct of re-poll.

The announcement from the Election Commission comes amid the backdrop of reports suggesting that two EVM and VVPAT machines were transported from polling booth number 92 in Velachery.