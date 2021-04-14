Divide & Rule: Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at BJP in West Bengal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 14 April, called BJP a party that had nothing to offer except hatred and violence while addressing his first election rally in West Bengal ahead of the fourth phase of the state’s Assembly elections.

“They (BJP) want to destroy and divide Bengal, they are doing the same thing in Assam and Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Mocking BJP's, slogan to build 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) as a 'mirage' he said that the saffron party has nothing to offer except for hatred, violence and dividing people on the basis of language, religion, caste and creed.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Gandhi said that his party (INC) would never align with the BJP and the RSS, unlike the TMC, which in the past had been an alliance partner of the saffron party-led NDA.