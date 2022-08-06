Delhi Constable Assaulted by Mob Inside Police Station, Shows Video; Two Held

A video showing a group of 10-12 men assaulting a police officer inside the premises of a police station has gone viral on social media. The incident, which took place on 30 July, was recorded inside Delhi's Anand Vihar police station and shows a group thrashing head constable Prakash.

The group of people in the video had gathered at the police station for an unrelated assault case between two parties, said DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram. One member of the group, identified as Ajay, was found intoxicated and was subsequently apprehended and brought to the police station.