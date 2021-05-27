Cyclone Yaas: PM to Conduct Aerial Survey; Visit WB, Odisha on Fri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Odisha and West Bengal on Friday, 28 May, to chair review meetings to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas on both the states, news agency ANI reported.
PM Modi on Thursday reviewed the impact of Cyclone Yaas through a virtual meeting. In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, during the meeting, officials made a detailed presentation on various aspects of preparedness and assessment of damage. Modi reportedly asked the officials to ensure restoration in the affected areas at the earliest to bring back normalcy.
After the Thursday’s meeting, PM Modi tweeted, “Reviewed the situation arising due to Cyclone Yaas. Discussed the preparedness, relief and rehabilitation efforts as well as other aspects.”
The PMO also stated that the Indian Coast Guard and Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations.
The meeting was attended by several Cabinet ministers.
Cyclone Yaas made its landfall on Wednesday morning near the Dhamra port in Odisha. The cyclone caused severe damages in Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Parganas, and Jhargram districts in West Bengal, and Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj in Odisha.
Published: undefined