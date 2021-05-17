Cyclone Tauktae Likely to Make Landfall in Gujarat Today

Cyclone 'Tauktae' on Monday, 17 May, has intensified into an “extremely severe” cyclonic storm and is likely to reach the coast of Gujarat this evening, the India Meteorological Department said.
The cyclone is predicted to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva between 8 pm to 11 pm as a “very severe” cyclonic storm.
On Sunday, the cyclone targeted Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra as it moved towards Raigad, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts after Goa, while whirling towards the Gujarat south coast.
At least 12 people have been reported dead so far from the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra.
Heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to occur at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls in districts of Saurashtra, namely Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Boatd and Diu, and in the districts of Gujarat region namely Valsad, Navsari and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, the IMD said.
Cyclone Tauktae very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast on Monday evening and cross between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) during 8-11 pm as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with a maximum sustained wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph, the IMD said.
Moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 90-100 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri during the next three hours, the IMDB said.
Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai will be closed to commute till further updates, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
Due to cyclone alert, Mumbai Airport operations have been be closed till 2 pm.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined