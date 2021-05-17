Cyclone Tauktae Likely to Make Landfall in Gujarat Today

Cyclone 'Tauktae' on Monday, 17 May, has intensified into an “extremely severe” cyclonic storm and is likely to reach the coast of Gujarat this evening, the India Meteorological Department said.

The cyclone is predicted to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva between 8 pm to 11 pm as a “very severe” cyclonic storm.

On Sunday, the cyclone targeted Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra as it moved towards Raigad, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts after Goa, while whirling towards the Gujarat south coast.

At least 12 people have been reported dead so far from the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra.