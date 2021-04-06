CRPF Verifying if ‘Missing’ COBRA Jawaan Is Abducted by Maoists

At least 22 security personnel were killed and around 31 injured in a shoot-out with Naxals along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, 3 April – the worst such Naxal attack in four years.

Bodies of 17 security personnel have so far been recovered from Bijapur. Out of the total 22 fatalities, eight were from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), eight from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), and six from the Special Task Force (STF), PTI reported.

Twenty-three of the injured personnel were admitted to a Bijapur hospital, and the remaining were taken to a Raipur hospital, according to ANI. Out of the 31 injured personnel, 16 belong to the CRPF.