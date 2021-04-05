Please Free My Father: COBRA Jawan’s Daughter Appeals to Naxals
Video surfaced on social media, after the journalists of Bastar received a call from Maoists about the missing jawan
The missing COBRA battalion jawan, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, a resident of Jammu Kashmir was finally traced after 36 hours of the shoot-out with Maoists in Bijapur. He is learned to be held as a hostage by the Maoists.
Manhas’ daughter released a video on Sunday, 4 March, urging the Maoists to release. The young girl can be heard appealing in the video, “Mere papa ko chhod do (Release my father).”
The paramilitary jawan was reported to be missing after the encounter on Saturday. The video was released just after the message went viral on social media that Manhas had been captured by the Maoists.
Two journalists from Bijapur received calls from the Maoists on Monday, regarding this.
Ganesh Mishra, president of the Bijapur Press Club, while speaking to media, said, he and journalist Raja Rathore had received calls from unknown numbers. The callers, without disclosing their identity, said Manhas was with them and they will release the jawan in two-three days.
The kidnapped jawan is reportedly being held hostage by People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army’s (PLGA) Battalion number 1, headed by dreaded commander Madvi Hidma. Hidma is at the top of the police’s wanted list. The police have announced a reward of Rs 40 lakh for his capture.
It is the same battalion, which ambushed the 2,000-strong joint security forces team, comprising STF, DRG, COBRA and CRPF personnel, in Bijapur's Maoist stronghold –Jagargunda-Jonaguda-Tarrem belt – and killed 22 security jawans and injured 31.
Earlier, reports of Hidma calling the SP of Bijapur were being circulated on social media. Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap denied receiving any such phone call from the Maoists.
He, however, was told about journalists getting calls from the Maoists about the missing jawan being in their possession. Kashyap said, “Yes, the jawan could be living in detention under the Maoists. Security forces searched for him after the incident in a five-six kilometre periphery, but could not trace him.”
“Rescuing him is our priority. We are also trying to trace the phone calls,” SP Kashyap said.
