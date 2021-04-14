Consider Lockdowns in Worst-Hit Areas, Allahabad HC Tells UP Govt

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to look into the viability of complete lockdowns in districts where the COVID-19 spread has increased alarmingly.

The court further directed that all public gatherings must be restricted to 50 persons immediately.

"We understand that complete lockdown for weeks together may not be feasible but looking at the current surge of pandemic, we direct the government to look into the viability of complete lockdown in those districts where spread has increased alarmingly," the court stated in its order on Tuesday.