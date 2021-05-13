Congress-Led Chhattisgarh Cancels Tender for New Assembly Building

The Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh has cancelled its tenders for the construction of a new Assembly building as well as put a halt on similar projects in the state on Thursday, 13 May.
The move came after the BJP-led Centre faced severe flak for continuing work on the Central Vista project as the country gasped for oxygen.
Jairam Ramesh shared the tweet praising the Chhatisgarh CM’s move and asked the Modi government when the “madness” of the Central Vista project will stop.
The construction of the governor’s house, chief minister’s home, residences of ministers, and the major works in the Nava Raipur area have been halted with immediate effect, as per PTI.
As per NDTV, the official statement read:
The project was inaugurated in 2019 with a Bhoomi Puja on 25 November 2019.
Two days ago, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda had written to Congress’ interim chief Sonia Gandhi, stating that the “conduct of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, during COVID will be remembered for duplicity and pettiness”.
India battles a crippling second wave of the pandemic, with crematoriums operating round the clock and a widespread sense of severe loss and devastation. Chhattisgarh has over 1.22 lakh active COVID cases with 11,094 deaths, as per Union health ministry data.
(With inputs from NDTV and PTI)
