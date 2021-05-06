‘Prepare for 3rd Wave, Create Buffer Stock of Oxygen’: SC to Govt

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 6 May, resumed its hearing on the matter of the Centre supplying oxygen to various hospitals around Delhi, saying that the government should begin preparation for the third wave of COVID-19 by creating a buffer stock of medical oxygen.

The remark comes a day after the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India Dr KV Vijay Raghavan called the third wave of COVID-19 “inevitable,” evidencing high levels of the circulating virus, and the unpredictable time frame for it.

On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Centre, had said, “A team has stated that there is no justification for 700 MT” oxygen for Delhi.

The SC bench of of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah on Thursday asked Mehta, “What is the problem in enhancing the supply (of oxygen)? If it’s not required then it can be stored. But then it can be said that there is no need for oxygen panic. This will be a buffer for Delhi,” he added, The Indian Express reported.