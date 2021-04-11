Chopper With Lulu Group’s Owner Makes Emergency Landing in Kochi

According to the police, there were five people inside the chopper, including Yusuff Ali, his wife and the pilots. The incident happened by around 9 am on Sunday morning. “No one is injured. But all the people on board the helicopter have been shifted to a private hospital in Kochi,” an official of Panangad police station said.

In the visuals from the spot, the helicopter can be seen lying close to the compound wall of the vacant plot where it landed.

A witness who spoke to Asianet News also stated that no one was injured but Yusuff Ali was complaining of minor body ache. “It was my wife who saw this and informed the police. It was raining heavily during that time. Police came to the spot in about 12 minutes and shifted them to hospital. A major tragedy could have occured if it had landed anywhere else,” said a resident in the region.

According to an eyewitness, the doors of the helicopter were jammed and four people were lifted out of the window. Eyewitnesses told the media that Yusuff Ali said his back was aching and he was removed from the copter and made to rest on the side, following which his wife and the other passengers were also taken out.