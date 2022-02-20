Groom, 8 Others Killed After Car Falls Into River on the Way To Wedding Venue

Nine people, including a groom, were killed after their car fell from a lower bridge into the Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday, 20 February. They were on their way to the wedding venue in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh when the driver lost control of the vehicle, reported NDTV.

Seven bodies were first pulled out of the car, which had plunged nearly eight feet into the water. The remaining two bodies were recovered later, a police official told NDTV.

Speaking to the Times of India, Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Kesar Singh Shekhawat said that the bodies were in the mortuary for post mortem, adding that most of those deceased were aged between 22 and 28 years.