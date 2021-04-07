Cabinet Nod to PLI Push of Over 6,000 Cr to AC, LED Manufacturing

In a move to boost the domestic manufacturing sector, the Union cabinet on Wednesday, 7 April, approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods – air conditioners and LED lights – with a budget outlay of Rs 6,238 crore.

The prime objective of the PLI scheme is to make manufacturing in India globally competitive by removing sectoral disabilities, creating economies of scale and ensuring efficiencies, said an official statement.

“It is designed to create a complete component ecosystem in India and make India an integral part of the global supply chains. The scheme is expected to attract global investments, generate large-scale employment and enhance exports substantially,” it said.