Cabinet Nod to PLI Push of Over 6,000 Cr to AC, LED Manufacturing

In a move to boost the domestic manufacturing sector, the Union cabinet on Wednesday, 7 April, approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods – air conditioners and LED lights – with a budget outlay of Rs 6,238 crore.
The prime objective of the PLI scheme is to make manufacturing in India globally competitive by removing sectoral disabilities, creating economies of scale and ensuring efficiencies, said an official statement.
“It is designed to create a complete component ecosystem in India and make India an integral part of the global supply chains. The scheme is expected to attract global investments, generate large-scale employment and enhance exports substantially,” it said.
Different segments have been earmarked for various components to specifically tap global investments in desired areas.
Selection of companies for the scheme shall be done to incentivise manufacturing of components or sub-assemblies, which are not manufactured in India at present with sufficient capacity, said that statement, adding that mere assembly of finished goods shall not be incentivised.
Thresholds of cumulative incremental investment and incremental sales of manufactured goods over the base year would have to be met for claiming incentives.
An entity availing benefits under any other PLI Scheme of the Centre will not be eligible under this scheme for the same products, but may take benefits under other applicable schemes of the Union government or state governments.
