Batla House Encounter: Court Convicts Ariz Khan For Cop’s Murder

A Delhi court on Monday, 8 March, convicted Ariz Khan, an alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorist, in a case related to the 2008 Batla House encounter, noting that he intentionally caused the murder of encounter specialist and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had carried out an encounter in Jamia Nagar's Batla House on 19 September 2008, in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists and Inspector Sharma died.

Ariz Khan was arrested in February 2018, a decade after allegedly being on the run after the encounter at L-18 in Batla House.

"Khan, along with his associates, voluntarily caused grievous hurt to public servants. The accused intentionally and voluntarily caused murder of Inspector MC Sharma by use of gunshot," said Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav.

The judge said that Khan and his associates also caused hurt to head constables Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh.