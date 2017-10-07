Encounter Or Conspiracy? Shoot Out At Batla House Explained 

On the morning of 19 September 2008, the Delhi police received a tip-off on the location of alleged Indian Mujahideen (IM) members from the Gujarat police. On the basis of cell phone data, the Police determined they were hiding out in flat number 108, L-18, Batla House, Jamia Nagar– a crowded, mostly Muslim neighbourhood in South Delhi. At 10:30 AM that Friday morning, a Delhi Police Special Cell team was dispatched to surround and raid the location.

But at the location, an encounter played out with firing being exchanged between the police and the alleged terrorists. Two of the house’s residents and the police inspector leading the raiding party were killed in the firing.