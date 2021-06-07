40 Dead, 100 Injured After 2 Trains Collide in Pakistan’s Sindh

At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 others injured after two passenger trains collided on Monday, 7 June, in Pakistan's Sindh province, as per a report by Pakistan newspaper Dawn.

The accident, which occurred near Dharki, a city in the Ghotki district of upper Sindh, involved a Lahore-Karachi Millat Express train and a Sir Syed Express train that was going to Sargodha from Karachi.