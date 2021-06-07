40 Dead, 100 Injured After 2 Trains Collide in Pakistan’s Sindh

At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 others injured after two passenger trains collided on Monday, 7 June, in Pakistan's Sindh province, as per a report by Pakistan newspaper Dawn.
The accident, which occurred near Dharki, a city in the Ghotki district of upper Sindh, involved a Lahore-Karachi Millat Express train and a Sir Syed Express train that was going to Sargodha from Karachi.
Local administration and rescue teams reached the site soon after the incident.
Usman Abdullah, Deputy Commissioner of Ghotki Police stated 13-14 bogies had overturned, while six to eight were completely wrecked.
The police official had also, formerly, said that at least 30 people had been killed in the accident, as per a Dawn report.
Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage.
"This is a challenging task. It will take time to use heavy machinery to free the passengers [still trapped]," Abdullah said.
A medical emergency has been instated in the area. Doctors and paramedical staff from hospitals in Ghotki, Dharki, Obaro and Mirpur Mathelo have been called. A medical camp has also been set up near the site of the accident.
(With inputs from Dawn)
Published: 07 Jun 2021,10:24 AM IST