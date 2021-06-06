Ration Kits, Medical Aid: B’luru Volunteers Extend Help Amid COVID

In the last week of April, a security guard of an apartment in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Soon after, his wife, who also tested positive, was admitted to the ICU of Manipal Hospital. The situation was overwhelming and distressing for the couple’s son despite the family receiving help.

This is when the ambulance driver stepped in and did his bit. After taking them to the hospital, he stayed back with the boy, helping him with the formalities of the hospital and dropped him back home.

The second wave of the ongoing pandemic has seen Bengaluru registering a sudden increase in not only the number of cases but also fatalities. Social media sites were flooded with requests for medication, oxygen and queries regarding hospital beds.