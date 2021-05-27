Indian Railways Extends Trips of 4 Special Trains, Check Details

(Photo: Unsplash)
Western Railways on Tuesday, 25 May, announced its decision to extend trips of four special trains. The decision has been taken for the convenience of passengers and in the view to meet the travel demand.
These four special trains operate on Mumbai, Barauni, Samastipur, and Bhagalpur routes.
Western Railway has extended the trips of following trains. The dates of their additional trips have also been mentioned below.
As per the official press release by the Western Railway, booking of train numbers 09097, 09061, 09049, and 09175 opened on 26 May at nominate PRS counters and on IRCTC website.
It also clarifies that these trains will run on special fares and only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board them. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined