Another Incident of Noida Rage: Woman Drags, Pulls Help in Cleo County Society

In another incident of Noida rage, a case has been filed against a resident of Cleo County, a high-rise in sector 120, after CCTV footage of her dragging and beating her house help went viral.
The 40-second purported video that surfaced online on Tuesday, 27 December, shows a woman identified as Shephali Kaul dragging 20-year-old Anita out of the elevator and pulling her forcefully when she tries to resist.
Additional DCP Central Noida Saad Miya Khan said in a statement that Anita’s father had approached the police with the allegation that his daughter had been held ‘captive’ by her employer Kaul.
A First Information Report has been registered at Phase 3 police station and necessary legal action is being taken based on evidence, police stated.
The FIR has been registered under sections 344 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (provoking or insulting someone) of the Indian Penal Code.
India Today reported the Phase 3 police station incharge as saying, “As per the agreement, Anita was employed to work for the Noida resident 24X7. A case has been registered on the basis of the victim's complaint. Her medical exam is being done and soon the accused will be arrested.”
India Today reported that Anita, while speaking to the police, said that she was confined against her will by her employer and was assaulted. She has been sent for medical examination.
On the other hand, Kaul has allegedly told the police that Anita had mixed sleeping pills in their food and was caught while she was trying to run away. She also alleged that Anita had stolen jewellery from her home
Kaul added that she had an agreement of six months with Anita and her father had already been paid Rs 50,000 for her work, according to a report by India Today.
