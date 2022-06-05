Andhra Pradesh Govt Constitutes Committee to Investigate Visakhapatnam Gas Leak

Image used for representation.
Photo: AP
The Andhra Pradesh government constituted a committee on June 4, Saturday, to confirm the cause of the gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. The gas leak happened on 3 June, Friday, at Porus Laboratories where 178 workers fell ill due to the incident while at least 30 others were admitted to the hospital.
After the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked the authorities to investigate the matter. Subsequently, a joint committee has been constituted by the District Collector to ascertain the cause for the leak.
Gudivada Amarnath, Minister for Industries, has been asked to visit the site of this accident.
Of the 30 admitted, four people fell unconscious due to the incident. Visuals showed unconscious women workers being taken to a medical facility in a bus.
District fire officer Lakshman Swami had said that a total of 140 people had been affected by the gas leak. "All 140 people affected due to gas leakage have been shifted to the hospital. The reasons behind the leakage are yet to be ascertained," he said. The health of all workers is stable, the SP added.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the officials on Friday to provide good treatment to those who are ill and assured that the incident would be investigated.