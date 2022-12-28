7 Dead in Stampede at Chandrababu's TDP Meeting in Andhra Pradesh

Seven people, believed to be Telugu Desam Party workers, have died in a stampede that broke out at a public meeting organised by TDP supremo and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu. The event was held at Kandukuru in Andhra Pradesh.

AP government authorities told The Quint that several were injured in the tragedy and that some were critically injured. Naidu was on a roadshow when thousands thronged his vehicle leading to the stampede.