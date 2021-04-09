20 Doctors, 6 MBBS Students at Delhi’s AIIMS Test COVID-Positive

Amid a huge spike in coronavirus cases in the country, 20 doctors of Delhi's AIIMS hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, reported news agency ANI. Out of the infected doctors, two are faculty members and the rest are resident doctors.

As per an AIIMS official, six medical students have also been infected with the virus. Among the infected, only three students have been administered with the first dose of vaccine.

On Thursday, 37 doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital also tested positive for the virus even after a majority of them had been vaccinated as part of the drive to inoculate health workers.