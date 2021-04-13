14 Private Hospitals in Delhi Declared ‘Fully COVID’ by Delhi Govt

In view of the exponential surge of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the health department of the Delhi Government has declared as many as 14 big private hospitals as COVID-care centres on Monday, 12 April.
The decision came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired an emergency meeting in view of the COVID-19 situation in the capital on Monday.
"In order to augment the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients in view of unprecedented surge of cases in the past few days, 14 private hospitals have been declared as full COVID hospitals and are directed that henceforth these hospitals shall not admit any non-COVID medical/surgical patients till further order," an order issued by the Delhi government reads, according to IANS.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has notified 19 private hospitals where 80 percent of ICU beds are to be reserved for COVID patients, 82 private hospitals with 60 percent reservation and 101 private hospitals where 60 percent ward beds are to be reserved for COVID treatment.
The 101 hospitals, where 60 percent beds will be reserved for COVID patients, include leading names such as St Stephens Hospital, Max East/West Block, Batra Hospital, HAHC Hospital, BLK Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, Max SS Hospital, Patparganj; Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla; Indian Spinal Injury Centre, Vasant Kunj; Dharamshila Narayana Hospital, Shanti Mukand Hospital, Fortis SS Hospital, Vasant Kunj; Shree Agrasain International Hospital, Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi Heart and Lung Institute, among others, reported IANS.
This mobilisation gives an additional 5,689 COVID ward beds to the Delhi government to handle the new wave of COVID cases.
It will also mobilise 633 ICU beds from 82 hospitals where 60 percent ICU beds are to be reserved for COVID patients. Another 765 ICU beds will be mobilised from 19 private hospitals where 80 percent of ICU beds are to be reserved for COVID treatment.
The Delhi government said in an order that the bed capacity dedicated for COVID needs to reach the November 2020 levels.
At present, occupancy of COVID ICU beds has reached 100 percent in almost all large private hospitals and more than 85 percent in 57 out of 115 private hospitals. Similarly, the occupancy of COVID beds has reached 85 percent in 32 out of 115 hospitals and 100 percent in all large hospitals, reported IANS.
On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting, in which it was decided that the number of beds will be increased in hospitals.
CM Kejriwal urged everyone to cooperate and follow COVID protocols, and reminded them to not rush to a hospital unless necessary.
He also asked people to get vaccinated if eligible for it.
(With inputs from IANS.)
Published: 13 Apr 2021,08:36 AM IST