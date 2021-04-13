14 Private Hospitals in Delhi Declared ‘Fully COVID’ by Delhi Govt

This mobilisation gives an additional 5,689 COVID ward beds to the Delhi government to handle the new wave of COVID cases.

It will also mobilise 633 ICU beds from 82 hospitals where 60 percent ICU beds are to be reserved for COVID patients. Another 765 ICU beds will be mobilised from 19 private hospitals where 80 percent of ICU beds are to be reserved for COVID treatment.

The Delhi government said in an order that the bed capacity dedicated for COVID needs to reach the November 2020 levels.

At present, occupancy of COVID ICU beds has reached 100 percent in almost all large private hospitals and more than 85 percent in 57 out of 115 private hospitals. Similarly, the occupancy of COVID beds has reached 85 percent in 32 out of 115 hospitals and 100 percent in all large hospitals, reported IANS.