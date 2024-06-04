Hingoli Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Hingoli Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Hingoli Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Hingoli was held in Phase 2 on 26 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Hingoli are Baburao Kadam Kohalikar (Shiv Sena) and Aashtikar Patil Nagesh Bapurao (ShivSena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Hingoli seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Hingoli seat was won by Shivsena candidate Hemant Patil, while Congress candidate Wankhede Subhashrao Bapurao had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Hingoli constituency was won by Congress candidate Rajeev Shankarrao Satav and Shivsena candidate Wankhede Subhash Bapurao was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Hingoli parliamentary constituency include Umarkhed, Kinwat, Hadgaon, Basmath, Kalamnuri, Hingoli.
Hingoli is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra.
The political shuffling in Maharashtra has made this an interesting election to watch out for. In the seat-division between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, BJP benefitted the most, bagging 28 out of the 48 seats. Its partners NCP, Shiv Sena, and RSP are competing on 4, 15, and 1 seats, respectively. The opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, has agreed to a seat-sharing agreement where Shiv Sena (UBT) got 21 seats, Congress 17 seats, and NCP (SP) 10 seats.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all 48 seats of Maharashtra went to polls across the first six phases from 19 April to 25 May.
Notably, while the Shiv Sena and BJP had been in a partnership for over three decades, a split in the former led to the Eknath Shinde-led faction supporting the saffron party, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena formed Maha Vikas Aghadi with Congress and NCP. Similarly, a split within the NCP led its Ajit Pawar faction to join BJP’s Mahayuti alliance while the Sharad Pawar faction sided with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and INDIA bloc at national level.
In the last Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, NDA's BJP won 23 seats and Shiv Sena won 18. UPA's NCP could only win just four seats and Congress won one seat. AIMIM won one, and one seat was won by an independent candidate. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won 23 seats, Shiv Sena won 18, NCP won 4, Congress won 2, and Swabhimani Paksha won one seat.
