Gauhati HC Grants Bail to Student Charged Under UAPA for FB Post

On Thursday afternoon, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to 19-year-old Barshashree Buragohain -- a B.Sc student from Jorhat in Assam -- two months after her arrest over a Facebook post "in support of banned outfit ULFA-I."

Buragohain was arrested 64 days ago and has been charged under sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), for writing a poem on Facebook, that was allegedly in support of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). The post, however, made no mention of the outfit.

Her elder brother, Arindom told The Quint on Thursday,