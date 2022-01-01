Haridwar Hate Speech Case: Yati Narsinghanand, 1 Other Seer's Name Added to FIR

The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday, 1 January, arrested two more persons in the FIR pertaining to hate speeches at the religious event in Haridwar, where calls were made for violence against the Muslim community.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that on the basis of a viral video clip of the event, the names of Sagar Sindhu Maharaj and Yati Narsinghanand Giri have been added to the FIR in the hate speech case.

The two seers have been booked under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli­gious feelings), reported ANI, quoting DGP Ashok Kumar.

With this, a total of five people have been booked for making incendiary speeches at the “dharm sansad” event, held in Haridwar between 17-19 December.

The FIR, which was filed on 23 December, initially named only one individual, former Shia Waqf Board chief Jitendra Narayan Tyagi.