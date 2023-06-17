‘Police Implicated Hindus’: Guj Court While Acquitting 35 in Post-Godhra Riots

What was the case? The acquitted persons had been accused of murder, unlawful assembly, and rioting in four different cases of violence on 28 February 2002, after the Godhra riots, in which three people from the minority community had been killed near Kalol bus stand, Delol village, and Derol station area. The accused were out on bail.

What did the court say? Out of 52 accused, 17 passed away since the trials first began in 2002. Acquitting the others, the judge said: