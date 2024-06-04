Gopalganj Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 40 seats of Bihar went to polls across seven phases from 19 April to 1 June.



Out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, BJP got the lion's share of seats in the state’s ruling alliance, NDA. The saffron party is contesting on 17 seats, JD(U) is contesting on 16 seats, while LJP (Ram Vilas) is competing on five seats. One seat each is being contested by HAM and RLM.



According to the seat sharing agreement of INDIA parties in Bihar or Mahagathbandhan, Congress has fielded its candidates on nine seats, RJD on 23 seats, CPI(ML) Liberation on three seats, VIP on three seats, CPI on one seat, and CPI(M) on one seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDA swept Bihar winning 39 out of 40 seats. BJP won 17 seats, JD(U) won 16, and LJP won six seats. While RJD couldn't manage to win in any seat, Congress emerged as winner in Congress. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won twenty-two seats and LJP won six, while Congress and JD(U) won two seats each. RJD was successful on four seats, RLSP won three seats, and NCP won one.