Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again, 4th Time in a Week

Fuel prices saw another hike on Saturday, 26 March. Both petrol and diesel prices went up by 80 paise/litre.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman linked this surge to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it has caused in the supply chain of of fuel.

"Even in 1951, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru could say that Korean war can affect Indian inflation. I’ll have to say, war anywhere can affect us. Today in a globally-connected world, it will affect definitely," she said.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 98.61 per litre and Rs 89.87 per litre respectively (increased by 80 paise again), while in Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 113.35 and Rs 97.55.