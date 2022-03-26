Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again, 4th Time in a Week

Fuel prices hiked for the 4th time in 5 days.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Fuel prices saw another hike on Saturday, 26 March. Both petrol and diesel prices went up by 80 paise/litre.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman linked this surge to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it has caused in the supply chain of of fuel.
"Even in 1951, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru could say that Korean war can affect Indian inflation. I’ll have to say, war anywhere can affect us. Today in a globally-connected world, it will affect definitely," she said.
In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 98.61 per litre and Rs 89.87 per litre respectively (increased by 80 paise again), while in Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 113.35 and Rs 97.55.
Several leaders from the Opposition parties have criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for hiking fuel and LPG prices in the country less than two weeks after the election results were announced for five states.
A jump in prices following elections is not an unusual occurrence, but more an established pattern in the country.
Click here to see how the fuel rates fluctuated in the months before and after the last three state Assembly elections.
