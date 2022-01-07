Chandni Chowk Fire: Another Blow to Traders as Over 100 Shops Gutted

Video Producer: Naman Shah

"We barely have the strength to go on now," said Krishan Kant Sharma, a shopkeeper at Delhi's Chandni Chowk market, as he stared at his shop that had been tuned to ash in a massive fire on 6 January 2022 morning.

The last two years have already been tough on Sharma as lockdowns, curfews, and two waves of Covid-19 dented business. A fire now has left him, and many others like him, at the Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk, devastated.

At 4.45 am on Thursday, a fire was reported in the market. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) dispatched 13 fire tenders to douse the flames -- a job that took over four hours. Over 100 shops that sold shoes and clothes mostly were burnt to the ground.