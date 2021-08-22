Facebook Page In The Name Of Fugitive UP Don Takes On Ex-DGP

Baddo's family had settled in Meerut from Jalandhar in the 70s. Baddo began his career in Meerut as a small-time transporter and rose up the ladder to establish his full-fledged business. He later invested in the liquor business and established himself as one of the prominent businessmen in the city.

It was in the late 80s and early 90s when his links to the local mafia in west UP surfaced. It is believed that he came under the tutelage of Sushil "Mooch", another dreaded gangster who is dubbed as Baddo's "Guru". From the mid 90s to early 2000, Baddo's name surfaced in several heinous crimes including high-profile murders. He has 48 cases of murder, extortion, loot and robbery lodged against him at various police stations in Meerut and neighbouring districts.

Law eventually caught up. Baddo was sentenced to life imprisonment in October 2017 for the murder of Ravinder Singh, a lawyer, in 1996. Trial was ongoing in several of his other cases. In a Bollywood style escape in 2019, he fled from custody after he allegedly lured the policemen accompanying him in the jail escort van to take a detour to Meerut while returning to Fatehgarh jail after a hearing in one of his cases in Ghaziabad.



Sources in the law enforcing agencies claim Baddo has businesses in Australia where his estranged wife and daughter live.