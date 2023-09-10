Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Produced in Court a Day After Arrest

A day after Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the CID, he was produced in an Anti-Corruption Bureau court on Sunday, 10 September.

The former Andhra CM was produced in a court in Vijayawada amid tight security as several leaders from his party reached the court too.

In a case of alleged corruption, Naidu was arrested on Saturday from the Nandyal district in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam.

Here’s what happened on Saturday: After a 10-hour-long interrogation by the CID’s Special Investigation Team, Naidu was taken to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada at 3:40 am for medical tests.