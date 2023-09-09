Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Arrested Over Alleged Corruption Charges

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday morning, 9 September, in connection with alleged corruption case.

The police also tried to arrets Naidu in the early hours of Saturday by was restrained by a group of TDP workers who resisted the late night arrest.

The party has also alleged that former CM was not informed by the police about the reason behind his arrest.