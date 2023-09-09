Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Arrested Over Alleged Corruption Charges

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday morning, 9 September, in connection with alleged corruption case.
(Photo: X/@JaiTDP)
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday morning, 9 September, in connection with alleged corruption case.
The police also tried to arrets Naidu in the early hours of Saturday by was restrained by a group of TDP workers who resisted the late night arrest.
The party has also alleged that former CM was not informed by the police about the reason behind his arrest.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)