Erode Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Erode Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Erode was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Erode are K E Prakash (DMK) and Ashok Kumar (AIADMK).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Erode seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Erode seat was won by DMK candidate Ganeshamurthi A, while AIADMK candidate Manimaran G had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Erode constituency was won by AIADMK candidate Selvakumara Chinnayan S and MDMK candidate Ganeshamurthi.A was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Erode parliamentary constituency include Kumarapalayam, Erode (East), Erode (West), Modakkurichi, Dharapuram (Sc), Kangayam.
Erode is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Tamil Nadu.
With 39 seats in the state, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of Lok Sabha constituencies among southern states. All the seats in the state went to polls in phase one on 19 April. Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 62% in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
State's ruling alliance led by DMK is part of the INDIA bloc. As per their seat distribution, DMK is contesting 22 seats, while Congress fielded its candidates on nine seats. Among other parties of the alliance, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK got two seats each, and MDMK, IUML are contesting on one seat each. Tamil Nadu's opposition party, AIADMK, is contesting on 34 seats and its ally DMDK is fighting on five seats. The BJP is fighting in Tamil Nadu with its NDA allies. According to their seat-sharing deal, the national party has fielded its candidates on 23 seats, PMK on 10, TMC(Moopanar) on three seats, and AMMK on two. Former Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam's independent candidature from Ramanathapuram is being backed by BJP.
Past Lok Sabha election results from Tamil Nadu indicate that the state has the tendency to swing overwhelmingly in the favour of either of the state party's – AIADMK or DMK. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK-led UPA in the state won 37 out of the 39 seats. DMK won 24 seats, Congress 8, CPI and CPI(M) 2 seats each, VCK and IUML won one each. AIADMK could bag just one seat. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, AIADMK swept the election winning 37 seats, while BJP and PMK secured one seat each.
