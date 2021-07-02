US, Canada Heatwave: What is the Cause? When Will It Ebb?

A period of excessively hot weather, which may be accompanied by humidity, can be generally defined as a heatwave. Countries that are not prone to hot climatic conditions may be less equipped to handle a heatwave.

As per the National Weather Service, temperatures ought to be above the historical average in the region for two or more days before the spell is dubbed a “heatwave”. But the definition can vary by region.



An onset of heatwave can cause deaths from hyperthermia, crop failures, and widespread power outages.